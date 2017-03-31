Dierks Bentley coming to Darien Lake this August

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dierks Bentley will make a stop in western New York this summer.

The country singer will perform at Darien Lake on August 4 as part of his What The Hell World Tour.

Also to be featured at the show are Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $32.50 to $72.25. Lawn four-packs will be available for $99, plus fees, while they last.

Those interested in buying tickets can do so online at LiveNation.com or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

Anyone who buys a ticket gets same-day admission to the theme park for free.