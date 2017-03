BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are working to find out what caused the driver of an SUV to crash into the gates of the FBI’s office in downtown Buffalo.

The accident happened around 11:00 Thursday night at South Elmwood and West Mohawk.

Police had cleared the scene by the time our crew arrived. News 4 viewer Tim Walton sent Report It video showing an SUV in the same area. It appeared to be pretty rough shape. Police haven’t said what happened.