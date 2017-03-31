FBI gate smashing leads to arrest of Buffalo man

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver is facing charges after smashing through a gate Thursday night and getting into the parking lot of the FBI office in downtown Buffalo.

Police say the driver, 35 year old Robert Lowe of Buffalo, took off and was stopped and arrested by officers in the area of Chippewa and Franklin, not far from the gate smashing scene.

“There’s two entrance gates apparently to that property. He was unable to get through one of the gates. There’s a secondary gate around the other side of the lot that he was able to get through apparently,” said Buffalo Police Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

At this point, authorities have ruled out any terrorism connection.

Rinaldo says investigators are still trying to determine what motivated the incident.

“We’re working with the FBI on that. At this point, we’re not really sure what he was trying to accomplish,” Rinaldo added.

Lowe, who’s known to law enforcement, was initially taken to ECMC for an evaluation.

He face charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief, according to Rinaldo.

The vehicle, a red GMC Yukon, was taken to the city’s impound lot on Dart Street where it was processed by FBI agents.

The front-end of the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

“It was not his vehicle, but we do not have any information at this point that the vehicle was stolen. I know part of the investigation is trying to ascertain some information from the actual owner of the vehicle,” Rinaldo said.

The FBI property, located at South Elmwood Avenue and Niagara Street, close to City Hall, has barriers around the perimeter for added security.

But it appears that wasn’t enough to stop an intruder from gaining limited outside access.

Lowe is expected to appear before a Buffalo City Court Judge Saturday morning.

Federal authorities are also looking at the possibility of filing separate charges in connection with the gate smashing incident.