Maid of the Mist prepares for earliest season opener ever

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a big weekend for visitors to the American side of the Falls. On Saturday, April, Maid of the Mist tours will start, marking the earliest season opener in the company’s history.

The previous record for earliest launch was set last year, when the tours began on April 2.

Last year also saw a record for number of guests in a single season: 1.6 million people

This year, Maid of the Mist officials are looking forward to another banner season.

They’ve been preparing the boats since the end of last season to be ready to take thousands of visitors a day to the base of the American and Canadian Falls for a unique perspective and experience.

The tours run rain or shine through November 5, 2017.

The first boat will launch at 9 a.m. April 1, beginning the regular hours operating from 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m. On weekends and 9 a.m. Until 5 p.m. On weekdays th Extended hours are offered on certain dates and holiday weekends.

Adult tickets are $18.25; tickets for children ages 6-12 are $10.65. Children 5 and under ride free with an accompanying adult.

More information is available at http://www.maidofthemist.com.

