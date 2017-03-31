Passenger charged with possessing heroin during traffic stop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was accused of possessing heroin during a traffic stop in Cheektowaga.

Deputies with the Erie County Sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle Monday on the I-90.

While the occupants of the vehicle were being questioned, deputies say they gave conflicting answers.

During this time, a trained narcotic detection dog began to search the vehicle.

Authorities say that once the dog indicated the odor of a narcotic, the passenger, identified as Alexis Mercedes, 54, was asked to get out of the vehicle.

Deputies tried to search Mercedes, but they say he resisted and ignored their commands. While this was happening, authorities say a package fell from Mercedes’ clothing.

According to the Sheriff’s office, it contained a felony amount of heroin.

Mercedes was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession with intent to sell.

He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center without bail, and will be in court in early April.

