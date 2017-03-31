Police: Lockport man falsely reports bomb, causes evacuation

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lockport responded to a report of a bomb in an apartment on Main St. Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m., police went to 77 Main St. after receiving a call from a person who they did not know at the time.

Several residences were evacuated from the apartment building and the area was closed off.

After searching the building, no bombs or explosives were found and people returned to their residences soon afterwards.

Police tried to apprehended a suspect, but the man, identified as Bright St. resident Robert Williams, 43, was allegedly combative. Officers say they had to physically subdue him.

Williams was charged with falsely reporting an incident, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

He is being held without bail.

