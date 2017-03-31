Seven people lost homes, everything they owned during overnight East Side fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an overnight fire on Jewett Avenue on the city’s East Side. The fire started at 230 Jewett, quickly spreading to three other houses – two of which were occupied. Seven people safely escaped from the fires.

The deputy fire commissioner telling us three of the four homes are total losses; the one which isn’t was vacant.

The house where the fire broke out collapsed as crews were on scene.

“The building is on fire and then when you put water on it to put that fire out- there’s the fire damage, the weight of the water, there’s a lot of dangers in addition to the fire,” said Vincent Muscarella, Buffalo Fire’s deputy commissioner.

The family, the Woods, have lived in the home for decades. Hours after the fire is out, they look on at the smoldering structure; now rubble, once the walls which kept them safe.

“Ms. Woods, she was like a mother to everybody in the community,” said Shawn Cunningham, a man who grew up down the street from where the fires were. “Her door was open to all of us. She raised all of us.”

He says he spent a lot of time at both 230 and 234 Jewett.

“All of these people raised us together,” said Cunningham, looking on. “It’s shocking to me that something like this could happen.”

He says he’s relieved hearing everyone is okay but saddened, looking on at the scene where seven people lost everything they owned when the four houses went up in flames. Cunningham telling us, the neighborhood is one family which will stand together to help pick up the pieces from the devastating fire.

“If they need help, we all come together. Everybody on Jewett avenue will,” said Cunningham. “In times like these, we definitely come together. All the support they need, we will be there for them.”