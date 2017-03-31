Time running out for on-time New York state budget

The Associated Press Published:
Andrew Cuomo
FILE--In this Jan. 13, 2016 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address and executive budget proposal at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — It’s deadline time for New York state leaders trying to wrap up negotiations on a new state budget.

Saturday is the first day of a new state fiscal year but as of Friday morning lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo were still working on the details, making it unlikely any votes on budget bills could start before the key deadline comes and goes.

Cuomo had a string of on-time budgets early in his tenure as governor and often said the late budgets of the past were a symptom of political dysfunction. This year’s budget is likely to be late only by a matter of hours or a few days.

Top issues this year include greater tuition assistance for students, allowing Uber and Lyft to expand upstate and juvenile justice reforms.

