Tonawanda man charged with making meth

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bond was set at $50,000 for a Tonawanda man accused of making methamphetamine in his apartment in a building shared by other tenants.

Larry Braddell appeared before a judge Friday morning in Tonawanda City Court.

Thursday’s raid of his apartment on Broad Street in the city was a the result of several weeks of investigation by Tonawanda detectives, who received a tip about possible meth manufacturing.

He pleaded not guilty Friday morning to charges of manufacturing meth, still wearing the clothes he was arrested in late Thursday.

Braddell said nothing during his appearance, other than private conversations he had with his assigned attorney.

The judge noted Braddell had a prior felony conviction, which is why bond was set at $50,000.

Inside Braddell’s apartment, police say they found the caustic chemicals needed to cook meth, which required the help and clean-up by the state police contaminated crime scene team.

“It was an apartment house with other apartments in the building, other tenants living in the building, which puts all of them at risk if something happens during this meth making ordeal,” said Tonawanda Capt. Fredric Foels. “This guy kind of flew under the radar screen. There was no knowledge by the other tenants in the apartment that this type of activity was going on.”

Braddell is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing Tuesday afternoon. The manufacturing of meth charge is a D-level felony.