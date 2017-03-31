Trout and salmon fishing season opens Saturday in NY

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trout and salmon fishing season starts this Saturday, April 1.

“New York is home to world-class fishing in virtually every corner of the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “From the Catskills to the Adirondacks, from the Finger Lakes to Lake Ontario, or a small stream or neighborhood pond, I encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to get out and enjoy all the great fishing that New York’s waters have to offer.”

The DEC plans to stock bodies of water in New York with millions of fish this spring, including brown trout, rainbow trout, steelheads, coho salmon and more.

“Our fish stocking efforts ensure New York’s lakes, rivers and streams provide extensive opportunities for New York’s 1.8 million anglers to reel in a great catch,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos says. “New York’s sport fishing industry generates an estimated $1.8 billion in economic activity annually, supporting nearly 17,000 jobs statewide, and our fish stocking programs help restore native species populations to our waters.”

Cuomo’s office says some of the best early season fishing opportunities for trout are found right after ice thaws.

For information on this spring’s trout stockings by county, click/tap here.

