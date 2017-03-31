Young boy approached by 2 women in van near Grand Island school

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office says two adult women approached a young boy in front of a Grand Island school Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the women drove a red, dented mini-van up to the boy in front of Huth Road Elementary School around 3:50 p.m. Authorities say they asked the boy to get in the van, and said they would take him to dinner.

While this was happening, the Sheriff’s office says another vehicle came up to the van and spoke to the women. After that, they drove eastbound from the scene on Huth Rd.

Officials say one woman was described as older, with gray or white hair, and the other was just described as “younger.”

Anyone with information on the suspicious incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903.

