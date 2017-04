KENNEDY, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Ellington Fire Department responded to a fire call at 3967 Sprague Hill Road in Kennedy just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

First responders located 60 year-old William Caldwell inside and transported him to WCA hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Chautauqua County’s Fire Investigation Team determined the fire originated within the heating furnace.