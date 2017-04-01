Dozens rally to make Central Terminal Buffalo’s new train station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rallying for the Central Terminal, that’s what dozens of residents, politicians and community leaders are doing.

Saturday dozens of people gathered inside the Central Terminal to push to make it the preferred location for Buffalo’s new train station.

“That would be tremendous. It would help our property values and all that, we need something to boost this area,” said a concerned east side resident.

East side residents are pushing to make the Central Terminal the new train station in Buffalo.

The other option still on the table is downtown locations. There are two locations that the train selection committee are looking at, Exchange Street and Washington Street.

Some officials say there’s push back against the Central Terminal location because of the character of the neighborhood.

“All trains have to leave the station, it can’t just be one or two parts of the city thriving, the entire city has to thrive. Our time has come! If you tell people that your neighborhood is not worthy, that the character of the neighborhood is a problem, you are trying to steal from them the most precious possession they have and that possession is hope,” said Common Council Member, David Franczyk.

Neighbors say they feel the east side is a forgotten neighborhood and they want to be a part of Buffalo’s renaissance

But, the decision comes down to cost. According to consultants hired by the state, the Central Terminal will cost about $34 million more than the downtown proposals.

Congressman Brian Higgins says otherwise. He says it’s eligible for an $11 million tax credit.

“We did a fact based review of it, and out of all the sites, this one’s (Central Terminal) the cheapest,” said Congressman Higgins.

With so many discrepancies on cost, uncertainty remains for the future of the train station.

Mayor Byron Brown, a member of the selection committee, says the decision will be based on fact, not emotion.

A big factor will be how much federal money will be available for the project.

The train station selection committee is expected to make its final decision April 20.