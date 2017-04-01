Students report of pellet gun leads to Lorraine Academy Shelter in Place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Lorraine Academy held what its principal calls a Shelter in Place drill Friday, after two students reported another had a pellet gun.

The pellet gun was found and turned over to police, according to Jeffrey Banks, principal at Lorraine. He recognized the children who reported seeing the item.

The student who brought the pellet gun will be disciplined under the Student Code of conduct, according to Banks. Parents also received a phone call with this information.

None of the students’ names was released.

