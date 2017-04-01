Supporters and protesters gather in Niagara Square

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino led a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Niagara Square Saturday afternoon.

It was one of many Spirit of America rallies happening across the nation.

A large group turned out to protest the gathering chanting, “No hate, no fear.”

Buffalo Police were at the event to keep the peace. They told us no one was arrested.

Supporters held campaign flags, as they listened to Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, Paladino, NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro and others voice their support for the President’s plan for the future.

They said they’re confident the Affordable Care Act will be repealed and replaced and that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed. They want the SAFE Act repealed in New York State.

“We’re just trying to show we are united and we want our country back,” said Bob Zdarsky, from Cheektowaga. “Our country is going down the tubes and we want our country back.”

Police separated protesters from the rally.

“These people represent a vision of America that is divisive and hateful and racist,” said Caitlin Crowell, from East Aurora.

Protesters held signs and chanted the names of people who have died at the Erie County Holding Center.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s