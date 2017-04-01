Supporters and protesters gather in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino led a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Niagara Square Saturday afternoon.

It was one of many Spirit of America rallies happening across the nation.

A large group turned out to protest the gathering chanting, “No hate, no fear.”

Buffalo Police were at the event to keep the peace. They told us no one was arrested.

Supporters held campaign flags, as they listened to Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, Paladino, NYS Assemblyman David DiPietro and others voice their support for the President’s plan for the future.

They said they’re confident the Affordable Care Act will be repealed and replaced and that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed. They want the SAFE Act repealed in New York State.

“We’re just trying to show we are united and we want our country back,” said Bob Zdarsky, from Cheektowaga. “Our country is going down the tubes and we want our country back.”

Police separated protesters from the rally.

“These people represent a vision of America that is divisive and hateful and racist,” said Caitlin Crowell, from East Aurora.

Protesters held signs and chanted the names of people who have died at the Erie County Holding Center.