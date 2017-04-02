30 in 30: Jake Butt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michigan tight end Jake Butt might have been a sure-fire first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft had he not torn his ACL in the Orange Bowl against Florida State.

He’s the latest top prospect to get hurt in a game that is altogether meaningless in the standings. But Jake says he wouldn’t do anything differently.

“I wouldn’t change it going back. I was a leader on that team, I was a captain, I love that university. Just the player I am, I would never sit out a game.”

In total, Butt played 49 games at Michigan. He was a four-year starter and a two-time all-american who racked up 1600 receiving yards over his career. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Butt reminds many of Panthers star tight end Greg Olsen, whom the youngster has gotten to know quite well.

“I actually tried to build a little relationship with him,” Butt said, “spent some time talking on the phone. We share a financial adviser together, obviously he’s a great player on the field.”

Of course, Olsen isn’t the only player Butt looks up to.

“Jason Witten would be another guy, a guy you depend on in run and pass game, more traditional, savvy route runner, he can get open a bunch of different ways… we’re all working towards the great ones right now, obviously we’ve got a lot of work to do.”