30 in 30: Mitchell Trubisky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In four years of playing quarterback at North Carolina, he was known as Mitch Trubisky, until this spring, when he made a startling revelation.

“Someone asked what my mom preferred and that was the answer, so, if you’re close to me and if you’re my mother, she prefers Mitchell.”

And that was that.

Mitchell Trubisky is the consensus top-ranked quarterback in this class, but he isn’t the sure thing most expect from a number one prospect.

“I only have thirteen starts but I played in 30 games,” said Trubisky. “Not everything is going to go your way, especially when you deserve something, so being on the bench taught me to be a better teammate.”

And yet — the one year he did start — he was terrific.

This past fall — Trubisky threw for 37 hundred yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions.