EC Democratic Chair calls on Sheriff Howard to resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard helped lead a “Spirit of America Rally” at Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo, a local leader calls for his resignation.

Sheriff Howard and other elected officials rallied in support of President Donald Trump Saturday afternoon.

“Just being in America does not make you an American, nor does being born in America make you an American,” said Sheriff Howard during his speech at the rally.

Sheriff Howard spoke about the meaning of the word patriot and passing a fair and effective immigration law.

Dozens of people showed up to the rally, but many people say they saw racist flyers being passed around as well as white supremacists holding confederate flags and spewing hate speech.

Erie County Democratic Chairman, Jeremy Zellner, is calling on the Sheriff to resign for being a part of a rally that promoted hate.

“To have the top law enforcement official in Erie County at this event, seeing these flags, seeing these hate speech signs, seeing people pass out this kind of literature, is appalling,” said Zellner.

Zellner told News 4 he wants to open an ethics investigation to see if it was acceptable for the Sheriff to be in his uniform. He says Sheriff Howard should have denounced the hateful crowd.

“He should have said hey, take that flag down, but he didn’t and that condones what happened,” said Zellner.

In a written statement, Sheriff Howard said:

“I agreed to speak at the Spirit of America rally to share my admiration and support for the United States Constitution and to raise the awareness of the broken immigration process that our leaders have failed to address over the past several years.

I understand that some members of the crowd at this public event displayed a confederate flag and I know that members of the Black Lives Matter organization were there as well. But how can I denounce any group’s ability exercise their 1st Amendment right when I spoke at length about honoring our great society and our Constitution But I do not support any group that uses violent and discriminatory rhetoric, but how can I limit their god given rights to public assembly and free expression.

What is concerning to me is the democratic chairman, with his ultra-left views, is calling on me to pick and choose which group is protected by the first amendment and which one should be stripped of that right. I don’t support a white supremacist’s view of discrimination and bigotry as I don’t support Black Lives Matter’s hate and call for killing law enforcement personnel.

I stand by my speech which represents my love of the US constitution and calls for our immigration system to be fixed and nothing else.”