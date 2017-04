JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — First responders put out another house fire in Jamestown overnight.

Crews were called to Myrtle Street just after 1:00 a.m., where the house caught on fire.

Police and firefighters spent several hours at the scene.

They have not said what caused the fire, nor if anyone was inside at the time.

The fire scene is in a different section of Jamestown than a cluster of fires late March 24 and early March 25, which investigators say are the work of an arsonist.