SILVER ALERT: Town of Tonawanda Police looking for 83 year-old Leroy Jackson

By Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Silver Alert has been issued for 83 year-old Leroy C. Jackson.

Police say that Jackson went missing from Oakwood Senior Living at 3456 Delaware Avenue on Sunday. He was last seen by staff around 6:30 a.m.

Leroy C. Jackson is 5’8″ tall 151 lbs slim build, has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue wind breaker jacket. He is reported to be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or related cognitive disorders.

Officials say Jackson has dementia, but is otherwise healthy and walks without assistance.

Additional information:

Before living at Oakwood, his last address was on Harriet Avenue in Buffalo. He has walked out at least two other times; once he was found at Tim Hortons at Sheridan and Delaware and another time he was walking on Elmwood Avenue near Forest Avenue.

If you see Leroy Jackson please contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 876-5300.

 

 

