Woman shot at Orchard Park sports complex

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting at a crowded sports complex building has police looking at charges against the owner of the facility.

Officers from Orchard Park, West Seneca and Hamburg responded to Frank Young Sports Complex on North Buffalo Road just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Multiple callers reported shots were fired; when officers arrived, they found many people running off, and others trying to drive away. Some of the cars heading out of the parking lot were involved in crashes there.

Police say a woman, 21, from New York City, was found inside the building with a gunshot wound to her leg. Orchard Park EMS brought her to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The area was cleared of bystanders after over an hour, according to police.

Over 500 people were inside, well over the facility’s capacity, according to police.

Liquor bottles and alcoholic beverage containers were found in and around the building; police contacted the New York State Liquor Authority because they say there is no liquor license for the property.

