BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills are back. The team held their first voluntary offseason workout on Monday.

The only player absent from the workout was LeSean McCoy, but again, these are voluntary workouts.

“You know, you hit the word on the head,” McDermott said. “It’s voluntary. I am encouraged by my conversations with LeSean throughout the whole offseason since I got the job. It is voluntary, though. That is what it is.”