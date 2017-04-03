Budget extender expected Monday as negotiations continue in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lawmakers worked through the weekend to try to come to an agreement on the state budget after failing to meet Friday’s deadline, but were still unable to pass a spending plan for the new fiscal year.

Late Sunday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement outlining his plans to ask for an extender for the current budget, as lawmakers continue to work towards a new deal. “Given the inability of both houses to reach an agreement, I am sending up an extender of the current budget to keep the government fully functioning until May 31. I have spoken to both leaders who have agreed to pass the extender bill by tomorrow (Monday) afternoon, which is the necessary deadline to keep government fully functioning,” Cuomo’s statement said.

Lawmakers who represent Western New York in the legislature told News 4 they saw this coming. As of late Sunday night, Assemblyman Ray Walter and Assemblyman Mickey Kearns both said there were still a few key sticking points that were preventing a comprehensive deal.

Those issues include education funding, housing, and whether to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York State so 16 and 17 year olds can no longer be tried as adults.

Assemblyman Walter says most of the negotiations have been happening between top politicians and Gov. Cuomo behind closed doors. Cuomo had said lawmakers could have a grace period over the weekend to come to a deal after failing to meet the original deadline. As the weekend drew to a close, Cuomo vowed to ask for an extender.

But Walter said there a some possibilities that would prevent the legislature from passing Cuomo’s extender request. “We’ll see what happens,” Walter told News 4 late Sunday night. “If he just proposes a state extender that doesn’t include any of his newest proposals that might be okay depending on how long it is, the extender he puts in. If he tries to put in policy that he’s come up with this year into the extender than you could be in a situation where the legislature won’t go along.”

In a written statement, Governor Cuomo defended the policies he’s pushing to include in the new budget, saying this is necessary in light of cuts and policy changes coming out of Washington.

“In this environment our state budget takes on much greater significance. Indeed, it is not merely a budget at all: It is a statement of values, a guarantee of personal protection and a safeguard of financial security. Now is the time to protect individual rights and ensure justice for all,” he said.

The state Senate and Assembly have until 2 p.m. Monday to pass a new budget or approve the budget extender, or state employees won’t be paid on time.

If no deal is reached by Wednesday, that will trigger a government shut down, which our local representatives say they don’t want to see.

“We don’t want to go down that route,” Assemblyman Kearns told News 4 on Sunday. “You don’t want to hurt people. That would mean that state workers wouldn’t get a pay check. We have so many hard working state workers. And hospitals wouldn’t get paid. There’s so many people that rely on the state government, I don’t think it would be something we’d want to do.”

Kearns says five of the last six budgets during his time in the Assembly have been passed on time, so this current situation is uncharted territory for many of the new members.