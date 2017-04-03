Deadly blast in Russian subway station

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (CBS/AP) — Russian state media reported Monday that an explosion at a St. Petersburg subway station left at least 10 people dead and an unknown number injured.

The subway’s administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city center, showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the explosion. Putin is visiting the city Monday and is expected to hold talks with the Belarusian president later in the day.

