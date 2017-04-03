Dresses for Gowns for Prom delivered to Shea’s on Monday

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gowns for the Gowns for Prom dress drive were delivered to Shea’s on Monday.

The dresses are for girls who would not otherwise be able to afford a gown. They will get to pick out their favorite one on Tuesday.

Cindy Billoni is the coordinator of the event and she says it gets bigger every year, including the number of donations received.

“People from all over western New York donated…We had barrels all over the place,” Billoni said.

In addition to a new gown, the teens will also be supplied with shoes, purses and other accessories. They also get free alterations and a cleaning if need be.

