Easter Egg Hunt locations and more fun for kids in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Are your kids asking about when they can go hunt for Easter eggs or have other kinds of fun? Here’s where you can take them this weekend and the one after:
Click/tap on the links for more information.
- Armor Bible Church: Easter Extravaganza – April 8 – 10 a.m.
- The Buffalo Zoo: Breakfast With The Easter Bunny – April 8, 9, 15 – 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Clearfield Community Center: Amherst Egg Hunt – April 8 – 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Town of Collins Public Library: Easter Egg Hunt – April 8 – 10 a.m.
- Midway State Park: Spring Egg Hunt – April 8 – 11 a.m.
- Power Authority: Spring Eggstravaganza – April 8 – 10 a.m.
- Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve: Geo-caching Egg Hunt – April 8 – 10 a.m.
- Rotary Park in Middleport: Easter Egg Hunt – April 15 – 9 a.m.
- Tifft Nature Preserve: Spring Egg-stravaganza – April 14 – 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m.
- Lake Shore Railway Museum: Easter Egg Hunt – April 15 – 11 a.m.
- Medina Railroad Museum: The Easter Express – April 15 – Arrive at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.
- Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve: Natural Egg Dyeing – April 15 – 10:30 a.m.