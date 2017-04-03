Erie Co. SPCA moving into new facility

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The SPCA Serving Erie County is marking its 150th anniversary this week, but don’t expect to go to the shelter to celebrate. The Tonawanda site closed its doors for good over the weekend ahead of a move into a new 52,000 square foot facility in West Seneca, and there’s a lot of work being done this week to transplant the operations.

The new SPCA building at 300 Harlem Road in West Seneca is set to open to the public on Monday, April 10, and there’s already a grand opening celebration planned for mid-May. But first, volunteers and staff are doing all they can to make the move from Tonawanda to West Seneca a success.

“We probably have about, between the two buildings, about 40 to 50 volunteers today, and that number is going to grow as the week progresses,” said Gina Browning, Chief Communications Officer for the SPCA Serving Erie County on Monday morning as the heavy lifting got underway.

The volunteers spent Monday morning at the old shelter in Tonawanda packing up everything and loading the trucks to move the operation to the new site.

Over the next week, animals will be moved, too. The farm animals and a few small animals, including turtles and fish, will be taken to the new shelter in the coming days, along with the cats that are still under veterinary care.

All of the dogs that were at the Tonawanda shelter found new homes by Saturday evening, before the shelter closed its doors. “It was exciting to see a website page that showed no dogs available for adoption,” Browning told News 4. “I don’t think that’s happened since we had a website here at the SPCA.”

Still, Browning says it wont wont take very long for all the kennels to fill up at the new facility when it opens.

That speaks to the need for the SPCA’s services in our area, and to how animal care has changed over the decades, moving away from euthanasia in many cases to the newer model focusing on behavior modification and treatment of animals in need.

The new facility in West Seneca better fits that model.

The @YourSPCA is getting ready to open in a new 52,000 sq ft building in West Seneca. We're checking on the transition on @news4buffalo @12 pic.twitter.com/bqKCGWELzf — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) April 3, 2017

It took about seven years to raise the nearly $15 million dollars in donations needed to get that new building up and running. “It’s like the community wrapped up this big giant shelter and put a big red bow on it for the animals and the people of this community,” Browning said.

The SPCA Serving Erie County is closed for regular business this week as operations move to the new West Seneca site.

ANIMAL RESCUE / ANIMAL CRUELTY INVESTIGATION EMERGENCIES:

If you are experiencing a situation that requires emergency animal rescue or investigation in Erie County:

8:00 am – 4:00 pm: call 716-875-7360

4:00 pm – 12:00 am: call 716-827-1609

12:00 am – 8:00 am: please call your local police or animal control unit

VETERINARY EMERGENCIES:

If you have a veterinary emergency with your pet, please contact one of the following animal emergency clinics:

Grand Island Small Animal Hospital: 716-773-7645

Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Cheektowaga: 716-839-4043

Northtowns Veterinary Emergency Services in Tonawanda: 716-213-0283

Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center: 716-662-6660