BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Habitat for Humanity has been building and refurbishing homes for more than three decades now, and Monday, they celebrated a milestone.

Valu Home Centers and their employees are taking part in helping build the 300th house, which is located on Wende St. in the City of Buffalo.

Over the years, the hardware store has contributed more than $3 million dollars to Habitat for Humanity’s projects.