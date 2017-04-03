Job fair happening in Niagara Falls Monday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those seeking work may find what they’re looking for at a job fair Monday in Niagara Falls.

Family & Children’s Service of Niagara is holding a Career & Job Fair for locals from 4 to 7 p.m. at their central office.

Hourly, part-time and full-time positions will be available.

“Being so deeply rooted in the Niagara Falls community, Family and Children’s Service of Niagara wanted to open our doors and invite our neighbors to become part of our family,” Andrea Schultz, director of Human Resources at the organization, said. “Who better to work in and serve our community than those who live here and know it best?”

The fair will be located at 1522 Main St. in the city. Anyone interested in attending should bring resumes.