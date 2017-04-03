Train derails at NYC’s Penn Station; no injuries reported

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has derailed at New York’s Penn Station.

Initial reports described the Monday morning derailment as minor. The Fire Department of New York said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

NJ Transit says it has service suspensions and delays. The railroad says it is cross-honoring tickets throughout its system with buses and PATH trains.

The derailment comes a week and a half after an Amtrak train partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn Station. It scraped the side of an arriving NJ Transit train on March 24. No serious injuries were reported.

