Man accused of burglarizing church and car wash

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Tonawanda police say a local man broke into a church and a car wash.

36-year-old Tonawanda resident Clifford McCarty broke into cash boxes at the Niagara Spray and Wash around 4:15 a.m., police say. There, he allegedly cut off locks and took cash from the boxes.

Shortly after that, police say he broke into the back door of United Methodist Church on Morgan St. While he was inside, officials say he damaged church doors and took a laptop, gift cards and jewelry.

Later, officers collected evidence and checked out a pickup truck on Broad St., which they say turned out to be the one McCarty used, leading to his arrest. The truck, which police say was left without any gas, allegedly contained a pry bar, bolt cutters and property stolen in the burglaries.

“I have a crack cocaine addiction and needed money,” police say McCarty said. “I didn’t get enough money from the car wash, so I broke into the church.”

McCarty was charged with burglary, possession of burglar tools, petit larceny and criminal mischief.

After appearing in court, he was jailed on $30,000 bail.