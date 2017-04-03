More charges for Buffalo man accused of running sex trafficking operation

Related Coverage Buffalo man accused of forcing teens into prostitution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Derek Harris is facing four felony charges now after a grand jury returned another indictment for the Buffalo man accused of running a sex trafficking operation.

Harris’ attorney tells us the new charge likely came about as the district attorney’s office learned more information about the case as it’s an ongoing investigation where several pieces of technology are being examined.

The 22-year-old Buffalo man was arrested in January after police went to a motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard to conduct a welfare check on a teen. Inside the motel, finding an extensive sex trafficking operation Harris was allegedly running. Court documents show Harris was using technology and trap and sell the teens.

His attorney tells us at least three victims have come forward and they’re between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.

Harris now faces felony counts of sex trafficking, criminal sexual act, and two counts of promoting prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He faces up to 20 years if he is found guilty. He remains in the Erie county holding center on $150,000 bail.

Harris is expected back in court on May 22nd at 9:30 a.m.