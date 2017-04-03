Nearly a quarter kilogram of cocaine seized in Buffalo Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly a quarter kilogram of cocaine was seized by the Erie County Sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Unit on Friday.

Raids were conducted that day on Herkimer St. and Amherst St.

During the first one, the raid on Herkimer St., a six-time convicted felon, Rodney Pearson, 45, was taken to the Erie County Holding Center. Deputies say 60 grams of cocaine was found at the residence.

Pearson, a parolee, faces felony drug possession and dealing charges and misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with marijuana possession.

On Amherst St., four people were arrested after deputies say 110 grams of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. They are listed below:

Jason Love, 30, of Buffalo – charged with criminal possession with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance – 4oz or more, misdemeanor counts of criminal possession and use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Jasmine Peterson, 24, of Buffalo – charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Samuel Freeman, 32, of Buffalo – charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.

Akeem Goodwin, 27, of Buffalo – charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.