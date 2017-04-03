Rochester man suspected of thefts spanning 4 counties

LEROY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in LeRoy arrested a Rochester man following a two-month investigation involving theft.

On the last day of January, authorities say Thomas Gilbert, 52, went the Walgreens in LeRoy and stole numerous containers of “Alli kit 60s.” Altogether, they were worth nearly $390.

During the same day, Gilbert allegedly stole Prevagen from CVS stores in Avon and Rochester.

Nearly two months later, police say Gilbert stole more of the drug from a CVS store in Farmington, and also stole head light lamps from an Advantage Auto in Geneva.

Gilbert’s alleged thefts spanned four counties.

When Gilbert was identified as a suspect in the LeRoy theft, he was arrested at his Rochester home and charged with one count of petit larceny.

Gilbert was then jailed in Genesee County.

Charges against him from other jurisdictions are pending.