Sheriff Howard: ‘If you’re a member of a hate group, which ever side it is, you’re wrong’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard told me today he will not resign, and that any call for him to do so, is injecting politics into a situation, where he says there is none.

Still, it’s an election year, and the seat for the county’s top cop is once again up for grabs.

When Howard agreed to participate in what was billed as a rally to support the Spirit of America, he never thought it would lead to calls for his resignation.

“I was invited to the rally,” he said. “I was informed of the purpose of the rally, that it was a patriots rally, that it was meant to show your support as an American, and along with that, show your support for some of the topics that were covered, or all of the topics that were covered.”

The rally, according to the flier, was meant to be inclusive and non-partisan, open to anyone — especially those who support the efforts of President Donald Trump.

Howard, a Republican, said he focused his speech on patriotism, supporting the constitution and strengthening the country’s borders.

“If you want to consider yourself a patriot, you internalize, that you defend, you project, you protect the principles under which our nation was formed,” Howard said. “That’s what I wanted them to take.”

But Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner disagreed.

“It was a very radical event,” he said.

Zellner said Howard should step down because there were confederate flags, even white supremacists, he said, in the crowd; and the county’s top cop was a featured speaker, in uniform.

“This is not what our community represents. And this is now what the biggest law enforcement official in our community ought to be condoning on a stage,” he said. “This kind of behavior cannot be normalized, and to have the top law enforcement official in Erie County at this event, seeing these flags, seeing these hate-speech signs, seeing people passing out this kind of literature is appalling.”

Howard said he noticed a Confederate flag from afar, but it was a conglomerate of the Confederate design, the Don’t Tread on Me logo and the American flag.He also said the rally was free and open to anyone, but his speech was far from hate-filled.

“Any member of any hate group, whether or not you hated the left or hated the right, this was not about left and right,” he said. “This was a rally about right and wrong. If you’re a member of a hate group, which ever side it is, you’re wrong.”

This is an election year, and the same weekend Zellner called for the sheriff’s resignation, he met with his potential Democratic challenger, Bernie Tolbert.

“The first time this became political is when Mr. Zellner used this as an opportunity to advance his own candidates. My appearance there in uniform is no different than at any other time.”