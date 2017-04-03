Sheriff: Woman found with slew of drugs, paraphernalia after speeding

By Published:

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wayne County woman is facing a slew of charges related to drugs after a Saturday traffic stop in the Town of Sheldon.

Deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office pulled Brandie Schumacher, 36, over on Route 20A around Noon.

After allegedly driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, deputies say Schumacher failed roadside sobriety tests.

While searching her vehicle, authorities say they found a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to them, methamphetamine, a scale, a pipe, two kids of pills and other paraphernalia were found.

Schumacher faces charges of third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired by drugs and speed in zone.

She was arraigned in Town of Sheldon Court and committed to the Wyoming County Jail on $50,000 bail.

