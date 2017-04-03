Teen charged with weekend shooting in Clarence

Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 17-year-old was charged with an attempted robbery and shooting in Clarence this past weekend.

Just after Midnight Saturday, the Erie County Sheriff’s office responded to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital after receiving reports of a gunshot victim.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, had been shot in the calf with a .22 caliber rifle during a robbery attempt, deputies say.

The Sheriff’s office says that sometime on Friday, the victim was lured to a housing construction site off Gentwood Rd.

The victim was shot after meeting up with the teen, deputies say. Following this, authorities say the shooter and two others fled the scene.

On Saturday, the alleged shooter was arrested at a Clarence residence. The unnamed teen faces charges of assault with a weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

He was committed to the Erie County Holding Center.

The two other people who left the scene of the shooting are wanted by authorities. Deputies say that one of them displayed a handgun and is considered armed. This person is not believed to be a danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident or those involved is asked to call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 858-2903.

