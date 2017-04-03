Town supervisors push to improve Niagara Falls Boulevard

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Manager of the Checker’s on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Ryan Gentry, feels more lighting could have saved one of his employees from serious injuries back in February.

“Whenever you come more down in this area, like Ted’s, Anderson’s, you can look over here, there’s no lights, no crosswalks for a few blocks down the road. And nowadays people are just too lazy to go to the next crosswalk because then they’re going out of their way,” Gentry said.

His employee was struck by oncoming traffic near Thistle Avenue while trying to cross in the early morning on her way to work.

Gentry told News 4 she’s just now beginning physical therapy from her many broken bones.

“Pedestrians have to realize that’s a busy state road and you really should be crossing at the light if possible,” said Town of Tonawanda Supervisor, Joe Emminger.

The problem is, most pedestrians don’t cross at the light; it’s one of the reasons Emminger wants more safety features along the Boulevard, and he’s not alone.

“We are concerned about an inherent unsafe condition because the street is dark,” said Amherst Town Supervisor, Barry Weinstein.

Weinstein said the lack of lighting impacts both towns; five pedestrians have been killed by vehicles along the Boulevard in recent years.

Because it’s a state road, there’s only so much the two municipalities they can do alone.

“We’re going to put lights on our side on the existing utility poles that are up,” Emminger told News 4.

Emminger is asking the state to make Niagara Falls Boulevard a priority’s in its Pedestrian Safety Plan.

He’s also pushing for a sidewalk on the west side of the Boulevard, which he said will work nicely with a planned rail extension from UB’s South Campus.

Weinstein is applying for state funding. He plans to submit a proposal as soon as possible.

Emminger told News 4 he’s in full support of Weinstein’s efforts, and looks forward to working together to improve the boulevard for both of their constituents.

If the project proposal is given the thumbs up, Weinstein said it would 80 percent federally funded, and 20 percent state and locally funded.