UB to cut 4 sports teams after spring season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After this season, the University at Buffalo will have four less intercollegiate athletic programs.

The programs being cut are men’s baseball, men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving and women’s rowing. This will bring the number of sports team down from 20 to 16.

“This has been a very difficult decision made only with extensive deliberation,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in a news release from the school. “The unfortunate reality is that we no longer have the resources to support 20 competitive Division I athletic teams. I know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, our coaches, and the entire athletics program and university. We will work very hard to provide our student-athletes and coaches who are impacted by this decision with the support they need.”

The reasons behind those teams being cut are geographic location, athletic facilities, program costs, Title IX and “a comparison of sports sponsored by Mid-American Conference schools,” UB says.

The school says the decision to cut these programs “will better align UB” with other Mid-American Conference schools that have similar types and numbers of sports programs sponsored by the schools.

UB Athletics Director Allen Greene said “As a former student-athlete, I empathize with how difficult this is for our impacted student-athletes. I recognize the strong sense of identity tied to the uniform and the value intercollegiate athletics provides young people.”

UB says they will honor the scholarships and national letters of intent of student-athletes who are affected by the decision.

