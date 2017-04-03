Wegmans recalls Killer Brownies with Pecans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans Original Killer Brownies with Pecans are being recalled.

The reason behind the recall is that the product may contain peanuts, but that is not listed on the label.

People with peanut allergies could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat these.

The brownies, which were sold between March 16 and April 1, have a UPC number of 20818400000.

Their best-by dates run from March 21 through April 5.

The only Buffalo area stores that sold them are the ones on Sheridan Dr. and McKinley Parkway.

Anyone who bought these can return them to the store for a full refund. Those who ate them and feel sick or abnormal should call a doctor.

More information on the recall can be found by calling Wegmans at 1-(855)-934-3663 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.