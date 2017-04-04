Bisons get set for season opener and Meacham managerial debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bisons held their media day workout on Tuesday afternoon, getting set for their season opener on Thursday.

The Herd will be led this year by Bobby Meacham who was hired to lead the AAA squad after a successful stint with the Toronto Blue Jays AA team. Meacham will be tasked with trying to balance a young Blue Jays farm team with getting the team back to the playoffs.

“In the minor leagues we always take the road of development but this team might be a little different,” Meacham said. “We have a lot of guys with big league experience. They can’t think I got sent back down but if we win people start taking notice of us which means them.”

Casey Lawrence will get the ball for the first game of the year. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.