Bisons get set for season opener and Meacham managerial debut

Buffalo begins their 30th season on Thursday.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bisons held their media day workout on Tuesday afternoon, getting set for their season opener on Thursday.

The Herd will be led this year by Bobby Meacham who was hired to lead the AAA squad after a successful stint with the Toronto Blue Jays AA team. Meacham will be tasked with trying to balance a young Blue Jays farm team with getting the team back to the playoffs.

“In the minor leagues we always take the road of development but this team might be a little different,” Meacham said. “We have a lot of guys with big league experience. They can’t think I got sent back down but if we win people start taking notice of us which means them.”

Casey Lawrence will get the ball for the first game of the year. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s