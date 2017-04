BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a driver overdosed and crashed on Monday night.

According to police, a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle on Church St. near Bingham St. around 7:40 p.m.

The driver lost control as a result of the overdose, police say. He was taken to local hospitals.

Emergency responders had to use NarCan at the scene.

Police are awaiting toxicology results. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.