DEC stocking local waterways with trout as fishing season gets underway

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the hatchery to swimming free, thousands of yearling rainbow trout are now in streams, lakes, and creeks after the DEC spent time stocking the waterways.

The group came through Como Lake Park with 2,800 trout. Putting the fish into bodies of water around the state is part of a program that takes place each year where more than 4 million trout and salmon are stocked for the fishing season.

“There’s a high demand for trout fishing,” said Mike Todd, a fisheries biologist with the DEC. “They fight well; they’re exciting to catch; people like to eat them. To make sure there’s an adequate amount for the demand, we stock.”

The state’s fishing industry generates more than 1.5 million dollars in revenue each year as more than 1.8 million anglers will try to reel in the trout throughout the season which runs through October.