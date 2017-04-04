DEC stocking local waterways with trout as fishing season gets underway

By Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the hatchery to swimming free, thousands of yearling rainbow trout are now in streams, lakes, and creeks after the DEC spent time stocking the waterways.

The group came through Como Lake Park with 2,800 trout. Putting the fish into bodies of water around the state is part of a program that takes place each year where more than 4 million trout and salmon are stocked for the fishing season.

“There’s a high demand for trout fishing,” said Mike Todd, a fisheries biologist with the DEC.  “They fight well; they’re exciting to catch; people like to eat them. To make sure there’s an adequate amount for the demand, we stock.”

The state’s fishing industry generates more than 1.5 million dollars in revenue each year as more than 1.8 million anglers will try to reel in the trout throughout the season which runs through October.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s