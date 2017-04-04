Deputy spots vehicle and garage fire, helps put it out

By Published:

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy helped put out a fire he spotted in Angola on Sunday.

Authorities say Deputy Mosier was driving along Old Lake Shore Rd. when he saw thick, black smoke coming from a residence.

Using the fire extinguisher in his patrol vehicle, Mosier tried to put out a truck engine fire at the scene. The extinguisher’s contents were exhausted.

Mosier continued assisting at the scene by helping the elderly homeowners evacuate.

Evans police and members of the Lake Erie Volunteer Fire Company showed up to the scene and extinguished the rest of the fire.

The accidental fire caused extensive damage to a garage, but only limited damage to the connected house. The cause was determined to be a running vehicle.

Three classic vehicles — a 1969 and 1965 Ford Mustang, and a 1977 Chevy pickup truck, were damaged.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s