Deputy spots vehicle and garage fire, helps put it out

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy helped put out a fire he spotted in Angola on Sunday.

Authorities say Deputy Mosier was driving along Old Lake Shore Rd. when he saw thick, black smoke coming from a residence.

Using the fire extinguisher in his patrol vehicle, Mosier tried to put out a truck engine fire at the scene. The extinguisher’s contents were exhausted.

Mosier continued assisting at the scene by helping the elderly homeowners evacuate.

Evans police and members of the Lake Erie Volunteer Fire Company showed up to the scene and extinguished the rest of the fire.

The accidental fire caused extensive damage to a garage, but only limited damage to the connected house. The cause was determined to be a running vehicle.

Three classic vehicles — a 1969 and 1965 Ford Mustang, and a 1977 Chevy pickup truck, were damaged.