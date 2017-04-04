Dunkirk men charged with possessing handgun at local manufacturing plant

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two employees of a Dunkirk manufacturing plant were charged with illegally possessing a handgun Monday afternoon.

Dunkirk police showed up to the plant, which has not been named, around 5:45 p.m. after receiving a report of employees who had a gun.

The Dunkirk men, Christian Marin-Sanchez, 29, and Hector Carmona-Burgos, 44, were patted down. A loaded 9mm pistol was found in the front pocket of one of the men, police say.

According to officers, one of the men passed the handgun off to the other before police got there. Neither of them have pistol permits.

Police say that as the men were being booked, a bottle of unprescribed medication was found on Marin-Sanchez.

Both were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, but Marin-Sanchez was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

