High school girls can pick from thousands of prom dresses at Shea’s this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Gowns for Prom program has been a tradition for more than a decade in Western New York. This week girls will choose their dream dress out of thousands hanging on the stage at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Colvin Cleaners created the program 12 years ago to help high school students attend prom, who otherwise couldn’t afford to go.

News 4 was at Shea’s on Tuesday as hundreds of girls arrived to pick out their gowns. Once they choose a dress, it is fitted by a professional seamstress, altered and dry cleaned for free.

Colvin Cleaners’ Vice President Christopher Billoni told News 4 any girl is welcome to attend the event, no proof of income required.

It takes place Tuesday through Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m.