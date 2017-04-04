KISS coming to Niagara Falls this summer

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — KISS fans can “Rock and Roll All Nite” when the group comes to western New York this summer.

The legendary rock band, known for their stage theatrics, as well as their music, will be playing at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on Saturday, August 19.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 14 at Noon.

General admission tickets are $55 and reserved seating starts at $75.

Tickets can be bought in person at 8 Clans or the Club Store in the casino, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.