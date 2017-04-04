Local athletic clubs say UB cuts will have ripple effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Local athletic clubs are calling University at Buffalo’s decision to cut athletic programs disappointing.

UB announced on Monday there will no longer be a women’s rowing team, men’s soccer team, men’s baseball team, or men’s swimming and diving team once this spring season is over.

The decision affects about 120 student athletes.

The school said it no longer has the resources to support 20 Division 1 teams. The cuts will save the school about $2 million annually, according to UB officials.

“That’s a corporate decision, that’s a business decision but for those of us in the rowing community, it’s a sad day,” said Mark Kostrzewski, the president of Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association.

He said interest in women’s rowing has taken off in Western New York.

“UB is a natural school to develop that, unfortunately it’s not going to happen,” said Kostrzewski.

And he told News 4 it’s a disappointment because UB is one of few Division 1 women’s rowing programs in the area.

Meanwhile, off the water, the Delaware Soccer Club told News 4 losing the men’s soccer team is a blow to the sport.

The director of soccer, Rudy Pompert, said it will cost children learning opportunities.

“We have a lot of kids that want to go play in college one day,” he said. “UB was one of the places kids could go here in the city to watch good soccer.”

Plus, the team helped out the club’s coaches.

“The men’s program, they were always very open if someone wanted to come watch practice sessions,” said Pompert. “For professional development, something is gone.”

The UB Men’s Head Soccer Coach David Carmichael just got the job on Jan. 31, 2017 after two seasons as an assistant coach.

UB said affected athletes can transfer to other programs and the school will honor scholarships for students who choose to stay.