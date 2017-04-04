Missing Lockport teen may be in Buffalo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office is looking for help finding a missing Lockport teen.

Nathaniel Oyoyo, 14, ran away from his home on Old Niagara Rd. on Friday. He was last seen in the area of Grote St. in Buffalo, where he is believed to have friends and family.

Nathaniel is black, 5’9″, 202 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. The last articles of clothing he was seen wearing were black jeans, a black hoodie, black shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s office at (716) 438-3393 or Inv. Tracy Steen during normal business hours. Steen can be reached by calling (716) 438-3337.