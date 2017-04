DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second time in less than seven months, an employee at Fieldbrook Foods has been arrested on gun charges. In this latest case, police say quick action by the company and cooperation with authorities helped thwart a potentially dangerous situation.

Police said Tuesday the employee who came forward with information about what he saw should be commended for his role in the arrest of two men on gun charges.

Police were called just before 5:45 p.m. Monday to the ice cream factory after that employee told them he spotted what he thought was a gun handoff right on the production line.

“Within minutes, the two suspects were in an office space area, and at that point in time our officers did pat them down and find a loaded handgun on them,” said Dunkirk Police Chief David Ortolano.

Records show Christian Marin-Sanchez, 29, of Dunkirk passed a loaded 9mm handgun to Hector Carmona-Burgos, 44, also of Dunkirk. Each was charged with possession of a loaded firearm. Marin-Sanchez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers said they found prescription narcotics during a search of his pockets.

“More than likely, I’m sure the company has a policy about bringing weapons on to the premises as well,” Ortolano said. “But not a good situation to be into if you’re going to work. I wouldn’t see any reason why you would need to bring something like that work.”

It’s the second time in less than seven months an employee at Fieldbrook Foods has faced gun charges for an incident at the plant.

In September, 41-year-old Rolando Rivera Santos, a convicted felon, was charged with threatening coworkers with a gun.

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas said Fieldbrook, one of the city’s largest employers, is doing what it can to protect its employees.

“I do know and I am aware that the company has upgraded their security systems with their security cameras inside over the past year,” Rosas said. “So I know that they are taking action to prevent incidents like this from continuing to happen.”

Rosas and Ortolano said Monday’s arrest presents an unfortunate situation, especially at one of the city’s largest employers. But they believed the situation was handled well.